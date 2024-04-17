Chamayam expo opens up pooram paraphernalia  

April 17, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

Hundreds of colourful umbrellas, glittering gold elephant caparisons, Alavattam made of peacock feathers, and snow-white Venchamaram made of yak fur. The chamayam exhibition displayed the magnificent elephant accoutrements in front of enthusiastic pooram lovers, especially children. The chamayam exhibition organised by Thiruvambadi Devaswom and Paramekkavu Devaswom began here on Wednesday.

Thrissur Pooram sans accoutrements cannot be imagined. The parading majestic elephants in all their regalia with caparisons and ornaments inspire a mix of awe, pride, and elation.

While Thiruvambadi Devaswom organised their chamayam exhibition at Kousthubham auditorium, Paramekkavu Devaswom organised the exhibition at Agrasala.

The pooram lovers started pouring in to the chamayam exhibitions right from the morning. There was heavy rush in the halls as people came to the city to watch sample fireworks.

People taking selfies in the background of chamayam was a common sight. The exhibition will be open till midnight. The scorching sun or the dust have not discouraged the pooram lovers.