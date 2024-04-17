GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chamayam expo opens up pooram paraphernalia  

April 17, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A child enthusiastically watching a display of chamayam for the Thrissur Pooram arranged by the Paramekkavu Devaswom at Agrasala on Wednesday.

A child enthusiastically watching a display of chamayam for the Thrissur Pooram arranged by the Paramekkavu Devaswom at Agrasala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Hundreds of colourful umbrellas, glittering gold elephant caparisons, Alavattam made of peacock feathers, and snow-white Venchamaram made of yak fur. The chamayam exhibition displayed the magnificent elephant accoutrements in front of enthusiastic pooram lovers, especially children. The chamayam exhibition organised by Thiruvambadi Devaswom and Paramekkavu Devaswom began here on Wednesday.

Thrissur Pooram sans accoutrements cannot be imagined. The parading majestic elephants in all their regalia with caparisons and ornaments inspire a mix of awe, pride, and elation.

While Thiruvambadi Devaswom organised their chamayam exhibition at Kousthubham auditorium, Paramekkavu Devaswom organised the exhibition at Agrasala.

The pooram lovers started pouring in to the chamayam exhibitions right from the morning. There was heavy rush in the halls as people came to the city to watch sample fireworks.

People taking selfies in the background of chamayam was a common sight. The exhibition will be open till midnight. The scorching sun or the dust have not discouraged the pooram lovers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.