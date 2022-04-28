CET wins Hackathon hosted by UST

173 teams from over 70 colleges in Kerala participate

A team from the College of Engineering (CET), Thiruvananthapuram, comprising Ranjana H., Amrita A. Nair, Abhijit Narayan S. and Anupama P., emerged winners of the hackathon for college students organised by UST, a digital transformation solution company with operations in the State capital.

The team from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam was declared the first runner-up and that from Mohandas Institute of Management, Thiruvananthapuram, became the second runner-up.

The winners were presented with prizes, goodies and ₹10,000 in learning credits, and an opportunity to meet with UST’s leadership team. The winning teams were introduced to technology architects at UST, who will help mentor them to create a prototype of the solution and scale it. The winners will also have an opportunity to work with UST full time and co-develop the product.

The hackathon, titled ‘Hack for Tomorrow’, was on the core theme of ‘Innovating Towards Net Zero’. It was aimed at developing effective, sustainable solutions for decarbonising supply chains. The event had multiple rounds spread over 10 days, and the winners were announced on Thursday.

Of the 173 teams from 70 colleges in Kerala that participated, 25 teams were shortlisted to take part in the offline event hosted at UST Thiruvananthapuram campus.