GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Centre’s patent for former MGU V-C and team

April 20, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government of India has granted a patent for a finding titled ‘Method for Improving the Comparative Tracking Index of Polymer Composites.’ The work was the result of joint research by Sabu Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), and polymer scientists Uros Svelbar, Miran Mozetik, and Harinarayan Puliyalil from Slovenia’s Joseph Stefan Institute.

Initiated in August 2014, the patent application recently received approval on April 15 this year. This invention aims to transform the creation of electrical devices by enhancing the Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) of polymer composites.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.