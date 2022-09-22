Centre’s bid to create unrest in States using Governors: CM

The Centre is trying to create unrest in States using Governors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

The United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party are trying to stall developmental activities in Kerala, which was being ably aided by the Governor, he said. It was also rumoured that “this gentleman” was poised to enter active politics, Mr. Vijayan said while speaking at a meeting of the Kerala Legislature Secretariat Staff Association here.

The Centre was engaged in imposing its decisions on the States, stealing the federal powers of the States, something that Kerala cannot agree to. Caste and religion had nothing to do with citizenship in the country. Yet, through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which was passed by Parliament, this was also being upset.

Kerala had vowed not to allow the implementation of the CAA, yet there were moves afoot to impose it on the State too.

Mr. Vijayan also attacked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi. He mocked that just as Rahul Gandhi began his campaign, even the remaining Congressmen left the party in Goa. Even so, Rahul was walking to “free” Kerala from the Left parties, with the yatra spanning over 18 days in the State and just four days in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Vijayan said the Congress should explain who the yatra was for. A good number of the frontline leaders of the Congress in the yesteryears was now in the BJP because the Congress was not doing anything to resist communalism. He also accused the Congress of being in cahoots with the BJP in Kerala as well as at the Centre.