Centre will act on request for flood aid: Muraleedharan

The Centre would take an appropriate decision on sanctioning financial assistance on flood-related losses to the State upon receiving a memorandum from the State government, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Minister pointed out that as per the existing rules, the State government should prepare and submit a memorandum to the Centre on losses incurred in the natural disaster. “After reviewing it, a team of higher officials will be sent to the State. A decision on sanctioning assistance will be made after completing these procedures,” he explained.

According to him, the Centre has already sanctioned ₹52.27 crore as immediate assistance to the State.

To another query, Mr.Muraleedharan said he would initiate steps to provide assistance to K. M. Basheer, the journalist who died after being hit by a car driven by IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, under the Journalist Welfare Scheme.

“Maximum benefits will be ensured to the family of Basheer under this scheme, as soon as an application will be received,” he said. The Minister also assured his intervention in ensuring assistance for two media persons, who died in Ezhumanthuruth kayal while reporting previous year’s flood.