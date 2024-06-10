GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Centre weakening State’s market interventions: G.R. Anil

Food and Civil Supplies Minister says numerous appeals to enhance the State’s food grain allocation have been ignored by the Centre

Published - June 10, 2024 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has criticised the Central government for allegedly denying the State its rightful ration dues and weakening market intervention initiatives to control the price rise of essential commodities.

Mr. Anil added that the Centre has ignored numerous appeals made to enhance the State’s food grain allocation.

“Kerala used to receive around 16 lakh metric tonnes of food grains prior to the implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013. The annual allocation has been drastically cut to 14.25 lakh metric tonnes. The Centre had also slashed the tide-over allocation of food grains that used to be distributed among the non-priority sections,” he said, while responding to questions at the Assembly on Monday. He pointed out that Kerala, “a food-deficit State”, required around 40 lakh metric tonnes of food grains per year to meet its domestic requirements.

Under such circumstances, the Centre has refused to increase the coverage on priority sections in the State, proportionate to the increasing population. Repeated demands made to sanction outstanding dues amounting to ₹1,079.51 crore on account of the minimum support price provided to farmers for paddy procured have also been ignored, Mr. Anil alleged.

Emphasising the government’s market intervention initiatives, Mr. Anil said the Supplyco has been suffering a loss of ₹12 for every kg of Sabari K-Rice being distributed at ₹29 (Jaya variety) and ₹30 (Matta and Kuruva varieties).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.