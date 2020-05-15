Kerala

Centre to consider State’s plea for trains

HC told that domestic flights’ operation would depend on relaxation of lockdown norms

The Union government submitted before the Kerala High Court on Friday that the State government’s request for running special trains for bringing back Keralites stranded in other States would be considered.

The submission was made by Suvin R. Menon, Centre’s standing counsel, when a public interest litigation filed by two pregnant nurses and students stranded in New Delhi and other northern States seeking operation of flights or special trains to Kerala came up before the court. He submitted that as of now, the lockdown norms did not permit operation of domestic flights.

Harris Beeran, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that several students were stranded in Delhi, and Punjab. In fact, they could not afford to travel in the Rajdhani Superfast special train, the fare of which came to ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for a passenger.

Printable version | May 16, 2020

