GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Centre for clean energy opened at NIT Calicut

Published - June 07, 2024 09:13 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Centre for Clean Energy and Circular Economy.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Centre for Clean Energy and Circular Economy.

A new Centre for Clean Energy and Circular Economy (C-CECE), dedicated to developing effective and affordable solutions for clean and sustainable energy as well as advancing the principles of a circular economy, was opened at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), on Thursday.

The centre aims at developing and commercialising technologies for clean water, sanitation, and overall well-being. It will also focus on creating technologies and solutions for sustainable and clean smart cities and communities as well as enhancing climate resilience. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, was the chief guest. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna presided over the function.

A press release said the NIT-C signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), Kerala, and Brunel University, the U.K., aimed at bolstering its mission of promoting clean energy.

In her keynote address through videoconferencing, Dr. Vibha emphasised the necessity of nature-oriented solutions to combat environmental challenges posed by carbon emissions. She said the world aimed for net zero emissions, but the goal could not be achieved through technological advancements alone. Nature-based solutions are crucial to meeting the target.

Dr. Vibha also noted the alarming rise in global temperatures by 1.15 degrees, leading to widespread destruction, and warned that continued temperature increases could threaten the survival of birds, animals, and humans.

In his address, Mr. Krishna called on engineers and scientists to collaborate to provide clean energy to the world. He stressed the importance of ensuring sustainability in technological innovations.

Harikumar Ramadas, Director of EMC, Kerala, who was the guest of honour, echoed the sentiment that technology alone could not achieve carbon-neutrality. He underscored the importance of involving social scientists and economists in the effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Other speakers included Harjit Singh, Professor at Brunel University, and Rajesh R., Additional Chief Technical Manager, ANERT. They each contributed insights on the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing clean energy initiatives.

The event also featured speeches by A. Shaija, Chairperson of C-CECE; Jose Mathew, Chairperson of the Centre for Industry Institutional Relations; M.K. Ravi Varma, Dean of International, Alumni and Corporate Relations; and Arun P., Vice Chairperson of C-CECE. NIT-C Registrar Cdr. Dr. M.S. Shamasundara, heads of departments, faculty members, non-faculty members, and students were present.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / engineering education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.