Central varsity students boycott classes

About 300 Students of the Central University of Kerala staged a protest after boycotting their classes to show their solidarity against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), here on Monday.
All the student organisations, except for the ABVP, took part in the protest which was held under the aegis of the University Students Council. “Many students joined the protest to reject the amendment and extend solidarity with students facing police atrocities across Indian universities and campuses,” said one of the students who participated in the protest.
The students joined the protest though there was no call to boycott classes, he said.
The members of Students Federation of India (SFI) gathered at the Government College and marched to the railway station. The Muslim Students Federation also took out a protest march to the Kasaragod railway station and staged a sit-in to protest against the CAA.
