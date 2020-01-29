Census finds fall in waterbird count in Pathanamthitta

The two-day Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) held in seven major wetlands in Pathanamthitta reveals a fall in the number of waterbirds in the district, compared to the survey results of 2019.

The census was conducted jointly by the Kerala State Office of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-India, State Wetland Authority of Kerala, Social Forestry wing of Kerala Forests and Wildlife Department, and Pathanamthita Birders, an association of birdwatchers, at the seven locations of Karingalipuncha, Thonnallur Ela near Pandalam, Aranmula-Nalkalikkal wetlands, Ulanad Polachira and associated wetlands, Aranmula wetlands, Othera-Thiruvamanapuram wetlands, and the Upper Kuttanad wetlands of Mepral and Ezhinjillom on January 25 and 26, according to Hari Mavelikkara, coordinator of District Bird Atlas Project and Pathanamthita Birders.

The census was aimed at obtaining information on an annual basis of waterbird populations at wetlands in the region during the non-breeding period of most species (January). More than 6,100 sites in 27 countries have already been covered with active participation of thousands of volunteers, so far, says Mr Hari.

4,796 birds counted

Mr Hari says as many as 4,796 birds belonging 55 species have been counted during the two-day survey held in the seven wetlands. The maximum count of around 931 birds belonging to 39 species is from the Karingali-puncha.

However, the birders have spotted as many as 1,200 birds during the survey conducted there in January, 2019. The birders have counted nearly 931 birds belonging to 39 species in the Thonnallur fields, near Pandalam.

Mr Hari says around 366 birds have been counted at the Othera-Thiruvamanapuram wetland against the 600 birds spotted there during the previous survey. Whiskered Tern, Garganey, Pacific Golden Plover, Wood Sandpiper, Green Sandpiper, Common Greenshank, Marsh Sandpiper, Little Ringed Plover, Little Stint, Temmink’s Stint, Eurasian Spoonbill, Grey Heron, Painted Stork, Spot-billed Pelican, Greater Spotted Eagle, and Eurasian Marsh Harrier are among the birds spotted at these seven sites during the two-day census.