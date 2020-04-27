Cement, electronics shops exempted in non-hotspots

Despite one more person testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the district administration on Monday decided to relax restrictions in non-hotspots.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said exemption had been granted to shops selling cement and electronic goods in non-hotspot areas.

He added that the order was issued following a request from the district unit of the Kerala Cement Dealers Association and the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce. Accordingly, cement shops will be allowed to open on April 27 and April 29, while electronics stores will remain open on April 28 and April 30. Similarly, tarpaulin shops will be allowed to open on April 27 and 28.

The shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Collector said.

Though shops selling air conditioners and other home appliances can be opened, Mr. Subhash said goods should be home-delivered.

He also advised shop owners to strictly comply with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

He added that a maximum of five employees should be allowed at a shop. They must wear mask. Those who are close to the business establishments should be engaged. Besides, the staffers should be medically examined to ensure that they have are no COVID-19 symptoms.

113 under treatment

Meanwhile, the Collector said the 49-year-old resident of Mokkeri who was tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 on Monday had contracted the disease from an infected person.

Her swab was sent for testing on April 23 to the Thalassery General Hospital. With the addition of the new case, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district stands at 113. Six more were discharged from the Kannur District Hospital on Monday, while 48 persons are undergoing treatment.

The district now has 2,768 persons under surveillance, including 53 at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 10 at the Thalassery General Hospital, 20 at the District Hospital, 31 at the COVID Treatment Centre, and 2,654 in home quarantine. Of the 2,915 samples sent for testing, 2,473 have returned negative.