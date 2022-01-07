‘Celebration of womanhood’ at Ahalia Sculpture Park

A dozen women giving shape to various characters

A three-week sculpture symposium is under way on Ahalia Heritage Campus at Kanjikode, near here.

A dozen women sculptors from across the country are busy chiselling away at large granite blocks, turning them into exquisite sculptures of endless art value.

The excitement was palpable on the faces of each sculptor when The Hindu visited the symposium on Friday. They beamed in pride as they were part of the country’s first all-women sculpture camp.

The Ahalia national women’s granite sculpture symposium, which began on December 15 and is to conclude in a few days, is the seventh in a series of sculpture camps organised as part of developing Ahalia Sculpture Park.

“The response from the women sculptors has been wonderful. We are developing the sculpture park with ‘celebration of womanhood’ as the theme,” said R.V.K. Varma, symposium director and Ahalia Sculpture Park consultant.

Various characters

When Arti Vijay Kadam from Maharashtra gave shape to Gandhari, Malayali sculptor Harsha Valsan was giving finishing touches to Anasooya. Her friends Ajitha was working on Vasavadatta, Celin Jacob on Uloopi, Chitra on Shikhandi, Sabitha Kadannappally on Shakuntala, and Shilpa T.K. on Gargi.

Deepika Gauthami from Delhi has worked on Holika, Jyothi Bharati from Bengaluru on Kunthi, Renu Bala from Punjab on Vishvavara, Sonu Aggarwal from Jammu on Lopamudra, and Vijaya Chauhan from Chattisgarh on Ghosha.

Artistic freedom

“We are enjoying the artistic freedom that we get in giving shape to each character in celebration of womanhood,” said Jyothi Bharati.

“It has been a wonderful experience. Even when we celebrate womanhood, this symposium has been a reassertion that women are no way behind in the art of granite sculpture,” said Harsha Valsan.

Sabitha Kadannappally from Kannur found an unmatched opportunity to express herself at the symposium. “It is the first time that such an exclusive camp is being organised in the country,” she said, expressing her gratitude to the team Ahalia.

For Chitra and Deepika Gauthami, it was the fifth and third sculpture camp respectively on Ahalia campus. Yet they were excited. “For young artistes, such symposiums throw open wonderful opportunities,” they said.

Wearing thick masks and protective goggles, the women sculptors were soon engrossed in their world of art. Undeterred by the scorching sun, their tanned hands continued to move nimbly along the rugged granite blocks in celebration of womanhood.