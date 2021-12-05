Celebration of Vellappally’s fete begins

Governor inaugurates year-long events marking the 25th anniversary of Natesan’s leadership of the SNDP

Vellappally Natesan’s leadership in the social service and education sector is highly commendable, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was inaugurating the year-long celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Natesan’s leadership of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam as its general secretary and as secretary of the SN Trust.

Mr. Khan said that Natesan being at the helm of two organisations had implemented the vision and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru. “Leadership is a unique capacity to envision the future and the capability to translate that vision into reality. A leader should possess qualities such as sincerity, determination and above all compassion for fellow beings. Vellappally Natesan has been guided by both the vision and strong will to empower society particularly the less privileged through education. It appears he has groomed many leaders to take the movement forward,” the Governor said.

Mr. Khan said that under the leadership of Natesan, the number of branches of the Yogam had increased to 6,456 from 3,882,25 years ago. Recalling the message of Sree Narayana Guru to become enlightened through education, the Governor said the academic institutions had increased from 42 to 127 during this period.

Citing some youngsters unable to cope with stress and resorting to extreme stress, Mr. Khan urged to launch campaigns and counselling on societal life with an emphasis on healthy minds.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Natesan had taken the Yogam and SN Trust to new heights while keeping true to the concepts envisioned by Sree Narayana Guru. Mr. Vijayan said the Yogam had played an important role in the development of Kerala be it industry, education or social sector.

On the occasion, the development and welfare programmes of the SNDP Yogam and S.N. Trust were launched.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, BJP State president K. Surendran, and others spoke.