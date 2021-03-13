CEC observers in Kasaragod

Ahead of the Assembly elections, three Central Election Commission (CEC) observers visited Kasaragod district to monitor expenditure of candidates.

Special Expenditure Observer Pushpinder Singh Puniha, M. Satish Kumar, and Sanjoy Paul visited the district on Friday.

Sanjoy Paul is the observer for Manjeswaram and Kasaragod constituencies, and Satish Kumar is the observer for Uduma, Kanhangad and Trikkarippur constituencies.

Addressing election officials at the Kasaragod collectorate, Mr. Puniha said care should be taken to ensure free and fair elections.

Monitoring should be tightened in areas where money is likely to influence voters, he added.