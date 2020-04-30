CBSE schools backtrack on fee hike

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has backtracked on its decision not to hike the tuition fee in the new academic year.

The change in position comes 10 days after the association representatives said that they had taken into consideration the financial constraints experienced by parents in this COVID-19 situation while deciding not to hike the fee.

“It was a policy proposed by the association in this unusual scenario. However, schools can fix the fee in tune with the facilities provided,” T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association, said on Thursday.

The decision to reverse the position emerged after several member institutions opposed the stance announced by the association leadership. Mr. Khan said there were differences of opinion on the fee issue. “We do not have any legal rights that makes our policy binding on member schools,” he said.

Mr. Khan said that several managements were ready with the new fee schedule before the COVID-19 scenario. “There are many schools that may not go for a hike in the new academic year. However, we hope that those planning a hike will keep it minimal considering the financial constraints at the time of the pandemic,” he said.

On whether the managements will permit parents to deposit the fee on a monthly basis to ease the liabilities, Mr. Khan said that it was up to the managements to decide on it. “Schools that collect the fee through banks may find it difficult to change the existing pattern. The clerical work may also go up, if it is collected on a monthly basis,” he said.

A circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 17 had said that fees shall be charged under the heads prescribed by the Department of Education of State/Union Territories.

Admission fee and fee charged under any other head should be only as per the regulations of the appropriate government. The affiliation by-laws of the board empowered the Education Departments of the State/Union Territories concerned to decide the manner in which fee could be collected, it said.