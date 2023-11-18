CBL race: Tropical Titans delivers a statement victory over Coast Dominators

November 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Reigning title holders Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) registered a thumping victory in the ninth race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season- 3 at Kayamkulam on Saturday. Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by Tropical Titans outclassed rivals to finish the race in 4:45.03 minutes.

UBC Kainakary (Coast Dominators) rowing Nadgubhagam Chundan and Punnamada Boat Club (Ripple Breakers) on Karichal Chundan finished second and third respectively in the race held on Kayamkulam Lake. Coast Dominators finished the race in 4.48.09 minutes, whereas Ripple Breakers clocked 4:50.40.

The victory at the Kayamkulam race was seen as sweet revenge for Tropical Titans, who had been pushed to second place by Coast Dominators in the previous leg held at Karuvatta on October 28. In the finals at Kayamkulam, Tropical Titans and Coast Dominators were neck-and-neck until covering three-fourths of the track. In the last 100 m, Tropical Titans surged ahead to finish first by a comfortable margin.

With Tropical Titans back on winning ways, the remaining three legs in CBL-3, being organised under the aegis of Kerala Tourism, hold high suspense for the boat-race buffs.

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 86 points, followed by Coast Dominators at 84 points.

The tenth race of the season will be held at Kallada in Kollam on November 25. It will be followed by a race at Pandanad near Chengannur in Alappuzha on December 2. The final race of CBL-3 will be held at Kollam, coinciding with the famed President’s Trophy, on December 9.

U. Prathibha, MLA, inaugurated the Kayamkulam boat race.