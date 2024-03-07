GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI raids travel agencies sending youth to war zones in Russia-Ukraine border

At least 10 locations across India, including Thiruvananthapuram, raided; cash, documents and electronic records seized

March 07, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated March 08, 2024 12:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided at least 10 locations across India, including Thiruvananthapuram, against visa consultancy firms and travel agencies for sending impressionable youth for employment in potentially dangerous jobs in the war-ravaged Russia-Ukraine border.

According to State police, the CBI has seized incriminating documents and cash estimated at ₹50 lakh from the targets of the raids. They included Shara Travel agency in Thiruvananthapuram. The CBI also almost simultaneously raided travel agencies in other parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu.

The CBI raided Overseas Foundation, KG Marg, New Delhi and its director Suyash Mukund; O.S.D. Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, and its director Rakesh Pandey; Adventure Visa Services Pvt. Ltd., Chandigarh, and its director Manjeet Singh Baba; Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dubai, and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan.

A top official said the State police had little information about the CBI’s inspections. However, the State police know that the CBI conducted simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

So far, cash amounting to over ₹50 lakh, incriminating documents, and electronic records such as laptops, mobiles, desktops, and CCTV footage have been seized. Searches are going on. Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations. So far, around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established.

The CBI has appealed to the public not to fall prey to false job promises by dubious recruitment agencies and agents.

