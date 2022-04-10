CB records Manju’s statement
The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the alleged sexual assault on an actor in 2017 recorded the statement of actor Manju Warrier at a hotel here on Saturday.
She is said to have identified a few voice samples, including that of actor Dileep, who was arraigned as eighth accused in the case. This is being seen in the backdrop of Dileep’s wife and actor Kavya Madhavan set to be questioned on Monday in connection with the case.
In the meantime, Kavya is reported to have expressed her inability to report for questioning on Monday before the CB team and has instead sought time till Wednesday.
