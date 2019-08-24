Crime Branch finds no foul play in violinist Balabhaskar’s death

A crash scene investigation by the Crime Branch (CB) has reportedly found no proof of foul play in the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a controversial car accident here in 2018.

The CB has anchored its preliminary finding on reports filed by forensic experts who attempted to reconstruct the collision. Investigators said fingerprints and serological evidence lifted from the scene of the collision had debunked the theory that the musician was at the wheel when the accident occurred early September 25, 2018.

Tyre tracks

Tyre tracks indicated that the car had veered hard to the extreme right of the carriageway and dashed against a tree abutting the road. The impact mortally injured Balabhaskar, who died later at a private hospital on October 2. It also claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter. Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun sustained severe injuries.

The CB found from the automaker that the vehicle was travelling well above the legal speed limits when the crash occurred. Several eyewitnesses, emergency responders and residents had testified to the police that Arjun was at the wheel and Balabhaskar was riding shotgun with his daughter on his lap.

Investigators said it was doubtful whether the passengers had worn their seat belts. Some of the safety mechanisms in the vehicle had reportedly deployed belatedly.

Nodded off

The CB said they suspect the driver of the car might have nodded off. He had been at the wheel non-stop from Thrissur except for a brief break at a fruit juice stall in Kollam.

Officials said the agency was yet to conclude the probe formally. The recent arrest of two of the musician’s associates by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the smuggling of gold through the international airport here had compelled the agency to take a new look at the case.

The trajectory of CB investigation has targeted Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, both permanent fixtures in Balabhaskar’s music circuit.