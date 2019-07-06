CB collects evidence from police station

Crime Branch (CB) Ernakulam range Inspector General Gopesh Agarwal on Saturday reached the Nedumkandam police station to collect evidence i n connection with the custodial torture and death of financial fraud accused Rajkumar at the Perumade sub-jail on June 21.

The Crime Branch will move court on Monday to get the custody of first accused and former sub-inspector K.S. Sabu and police driver Sajeev Antony whose bail pleas were rejected.

Crime Branch sources said that more arrests are likely and it is learnt that the second accused assistant sub-inspector Rejimon and civil police officer Niyas were absconding. The Crime branch team also questioned more police officials at the Nedumkanadam police station to get more evidences.

Meanwhile, Jail DIG Sam Thankayyan reached the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and collected details on whether there was any lapses on the part of the sub-jail authorities in giving timely treatment to Rajkumar. The DIG is also inquiring whether Rajkumar was tortured in the jail.

A report on this would be submitted to the Director General of Police (Jail) Rishiraj Singh in two days.

Shalini, one of the accused in the financial fraud case and managing director of Haritha Financiers, went missing after she along with Munjusha, another staff, got bail on July 1. They were in remand at the Vanitha Jail in Kottayam. The Crime Branch has sent a notice to the two to present before it on July 10.