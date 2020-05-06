CAT: Final PGP shortlist from tomorrow

The Indian institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K), which organises CAT 2019, has successfully completed the process for the largest MBA entrance examination to the most sought after B-Schools in the country and the IIMs will announce the final PGP (postgraduate programme) shortlist based on CAT 2019 results from May 8.

A release said here on Wednesday that CAT 2019 also recorded the highest number of registrations in the past 10 years with 2,44,190 candidates registering for the online exam.

Among them, 2,09,926 candidates successfully appeared for the exam conducted at 376 centres spread across 156 cities on November 24, 2019.

More test-takers

Again, CAT 2019 clocked the highest number of test-takers in the past 10 years. The results for the first phase of the exam were announced on January 4, 2020.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said CAT 2019 was a challenge not only in terms of the record number of applicants but also due to the emerging threat of COVID-19 across the globe during the concluding phase of the exam.

However, this proved to be a surmountable hindrance as the IIM-K and other IIMs were able to complete the process quickly adapting to the needs with the aid of technology and virtual personal interviews, he said.

CAT 2019 convener Shubhasis Dey said the exam saw an increase in the female-male ratio at 35.73 %, in the number of appeared candidates, as compared to 35.02% in CAT 2018.

New courses

Meanwhile, the IIM-K has also introduced two new programmes — MBA in Liberal Studies and Management and Postgraduate Programme in Finance from 2020-21 — and are currently in the personal interview phase of selection, the release said.