Case graph perks up again

State reports 30,196 new cases, 27,579 recoveries

The State’s COVID-19 case graph, which showed signs of a decline, again perked up on Wednesday. The State logged 30,196 new cases when 1,71,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) also increased on the day at 17.63%.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals, which had begun to show a rising trend again, is more or less steady at 2,479, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was steady at 1,021.

The active case pool has also more or less stabilised, with 2,39,480 patients now. On Wednesday, the State had one of the highest number of recoveries in recent times, with 27,579 persons reported to have recovered from the disease.

There seems to be no let up in COVID deaths, with an average of at least 100-120 persons succumbing to the disease every day.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 22,001 with the addition of 181 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,587, while the total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID stood at 32,817.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 42,83,494 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur again came on top with 3,832 cases, followed by Ernakulam 3,611, Kozhikode 3,058, Thiruvananthapuram 2,900, Kollam 2,717, Malappuram 2,580, Palakkad 2,288, Kottayam 2,214, Alappuzha 1,645, Kannur 1,433, Idukki 1,333 Pathanamthitta 1,181, Wayanad 894 and Kasaragod 510.