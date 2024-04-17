GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case filed against IUML leader on charge of ‘insulting’ Shailaja on social media

Police probe confirms that Aslam, IUML panchayat committee secretary, sent the voice message circulated in a WhatsApp group

April 17, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against an Indian Union Muslim League leader for allegedly insulting K.K. Shailaja, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Vadakara parliamentary constituency, on social media.

The case has been registered against Aslam, a member of the New Mahe grama panchayat 3rd Ward (Peringadi) and the IUML panchayat committee secretary.

According to reports, Mr. Aslam is accused of spreading propaganda in a WhatsApp group named ‘Mangad Snehathiram’. A police investigation has confirmed that Mr. Aslam had sent the voice message circulated in the group.

‘False information’

Ms. Shailaja had filed a complaint against United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shafi Parambil, alleging dissemination of false information through social media. Ms. Shailaja’s complaint, addressed to the Chief Minister, DGP, and the District Collector, suggested that Mr. Shafi was aware of the cyberattack.

