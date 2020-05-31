Case filed against Chennithala, 19 others

The Ambalappuzha police registered a case against Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and 19 others for violating physical-distancing norms while participating in an agitation against the mineral sand-mining at Thottappally on Sunday.

Mr. Chennithala and others have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020 and sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Leader of the Opposition visited the Thottappally pozhi and the venue of the relay satyagraha. He registered a strong protest against the ongoing mineral sand-mining. Besides him, the case has also been registered against KPCC general secretary A.A. Shukoor, DCC president M. Liju and other party workers.