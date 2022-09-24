The police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader in Kannur on the charge of spreading hate messages on social media against the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday. The Panoor police registered the case under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Yuva Morcha Kannur district secretary V.K. Smindesh. According to the police, Smindesh was found spreading hate propaganda using audio messages promoting religious rivalry a day before the hartal.
Case against Yuva Morcha leader in Kannur for spreading hate messages on social media
Panoor police register case under Section 153 of IPC
Related Topics
