Case against BJP workers for ‘Jai Sriram’ banner atop Palakkad municipal building

The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against a few Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly unfurling a giant banner with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ written on it from the terrace of the Palakkad municipal corporation building after the party won in the recently held local body polls here.
The case was registered after the Palakkad Municipal Secretary filed a complaint with the police saying that “there was an attempt to destroy communal harmony”, an official said.
During the victory celebrations in front of the municipal corporation on Wednesday evening, a few workers were seen in a purported video unfurling a giant banner with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ written in Malayalam and an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from top of the building.
The workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the police said.
“The special branch deputy superintendent has been asked to file a report with regard to the incident,” district police chief Sujithdas S said.
The party retained the municipality by winning 28 of the 52 wards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath