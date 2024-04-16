Cartoon contest with Lok Sabha elections as theme

April 16, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Cartoon Academy and Toons Animation are jointly organising a competition for young cartoonists with the Lok Sabha elections as the theme.

The competition is under two categories: those in the age group up to 17 years and those in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Participants must submit age proof along with their cartoons. A participant can submit up to three cartoons for consideration by judges. They must furnish names, age, address for communication, and phone number behind the cartoons being submitted.

The cartoons have to be submitted by May 31. They can be submitted them to cartoonacademy@gmail.com or via mail to Secretary, Kerala Cartoon Academy, Girinagar 6th Cross Road, Kadavanthra, Kochi 682020, Kerala, India.

The first prize is ₹10,000, second prize is ₹7,500, and the third prize is ₹5,000 for the best three cartoons under both categories. The results will be declared in the first week of May.