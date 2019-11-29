Kerala

Carol evening to be held in Thiruvalla on Dec. 7

more-in

Organised by Choral Society

The Thiruvalla Male Voices and Choral Society will organise an evening of carols, ‘Divine Incarnation,’ at Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Hall at the Syrian Christian Seminary hills in Thiruvalla on December 7.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Jacob Kurien, the choral society director, said the carol evening, heralding the Christmas season, would begin at 6 p.m.

The Metropolitan of the Kallisserry region of the Knanaya Church, Kuriakose Mor Gregorios, will deliver the Christmas message at the opening ceremony.

Bishop Thomas Samuel of the Church of South India who is also the patron of the Choral Society will preside over the function.

Prof Kurien, choir master, will lead the carol service.

According to Prof Kurien, a 50-member choir comprising members belonging to various Christian denominations will present carols in both Malayalam and English.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 11:13:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/carol-evening-to-be-held-in-thiruvalla-on-dec-7/article30118805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY