Carol evening to be held in Thiruvalla on Dec. 7

The Thiruvalla Male Voices and Choral Society will organise an evening of carols, ‘Divine Incarnation,’ at Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Hall at the Syrian Christian Seminary hills in Thiruvalla on December 7.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Jacob Kurien, the choral society director, said the carol evening, heralding the Christmas season, would begin at 6 p.m.

The Metropolitan of the Kallisserry region of the Knanaya Church, Kuriakose Mor Gregorios, will deliver the Christmas message at the opening ceremony.

Bishop Thomas Samuel of the Church of South India who is also the patron of the Choral Society will preside over the function.

Prof Kurien, choir master, will lead the carol service.

According to Prof Kurien, a 50-member choir comprising members belonging to various Christian denominations will present carols in both Malayalam and English.