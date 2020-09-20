Caregivers hold the key here

Today is World Alzheimer’s Day

Early diagnosis and intervention, besides caregiving, continue to remain key issues in effectively managing Alzheimer’s disease. The medical fraternity has conveyed this reminder to the public on the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day, observed on September 21.

Baby Chakrapani, director, Centre for Neurosciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), says Alzheimer’s can have both neurodegenerative symptoms as well as symptoms like constipation and changes in character. If caught early, interventions can manage the progression of the disease. Symptoms can also range from sleep disorders to lack of smell. Studies have shown that lifestyle changes, like reducing stress, can delay the progression of the disease, he says.

COVID impact

With the COVID-19-related restrictions and lockdown, studies have shown that people with early symptoms of the disease, might have seen a worsening of their condition since socialisation is crucial in managing symptoms of the disease, according to Dr. Chakrapani. Aggression or depression among patients might have intensified during this period of social isolation.

Awareness among caregivers remains crucial since the disease requires personal care. Several caregiving institutions are in the private sector, keeping them out of reach of several patients. Data on the number of patients affected by the condition remains incomplete and stigma among family members means that cases might go unreported, Dr. Chakrapani says. The Cusat centre of neuroscience has launched Udbodh, a project in Ernakulam, to intensify awareness of and intervention for the disease.

Kochi-based psychiatrist C.J. John says that the burden is on the caregiver who will have to be equipped with skills to manage the patient’s behavioural problems. A significant percentage of people, irrespective of early interventions, will progress to severe symptoms, he said, which makes caregiving all the more important.