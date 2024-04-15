GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cardamom auction: Spices Board warns of action against firms lacking licence

‘Purchase of cardamom by licensed dealers from any firm conducting auction without obtaining an auctioneer licence from the Spices Board shall be treated as a violation of the cardamom licensing and marketing rules’

April 15, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Spices Board has directed cardamom dealers not to buy cardamom from unauthorised traders.

The board warned of strict action against those conducting cardamom auctions without the licence of the board.

As per a circular issued by the Spices Board’s Director (Marketing), adhering to the Cardamom Licencing and Marketing Rules 1987 and its subsequent amendments is crucial. These rules clearly state that licensed dealers should purchase cardamom only from registered estate owners/growers or licensed auctioneers.

The board stated that a public notice was issued on December 15, 2023 by the board which stated that any firms or entities conducting cardamom auction in any form without obtaining a licence from the Spices Board shall be dealt with as per the provisions of the Cardamom Licencing and Marketing Rules.

“The board also directs that the purchase of cardamom by licensed dealers from any firm conducting auction without obtaining an auctioneer licence from the Spices Board or conducting auction — e-auctions or manual auctions — without the approval of the board shall be treated as a violation of the cardamom licensing and marketing rules and the conditions for the issue or renewal of dealer licence, and action will be taken accordingly,” said the circular.

To ensure transparency

According to Spices Board sources, the new circular has been issued to uphold the transparency of the cardamom purchase process. The board, through its approved auction companies and dealers, has the authority to intervene on any issue. However, if a company conducts an auction without a licence, the board’s intervention is limited, potentially leading to financial issues in the sale and purchase of cardamom.

However, online cardamom auction company sources said that they were conducting only trade business on B2B (Business to Business) basis and not buying cardamom from dealers or growers. “The online companies are buying cardamom as per GST rules and regulations and reselling to another trader. They are not conducting any primary business, and the Spices Board has no right to interfere with this business,” said the source.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.