Carcinogenic dye found in cotton candy

February 08, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Food Safety wing, during inspections, has detected the presence of rhodamine, a non-permitted dye which is considered to be potentially genotoxic and carcinogenic, in cotton candy at a shop in Kollam district, a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister has said.

Widespread raids would be conducted by the State Special Task Force, the statement said.

Shop at Karunagapally

The shop at Karunagapally, Kollam, which manufactures candy, including cotton candy, in which the presence of non-permitted dye was detected, was asked to shut shop.

Food safety officials also seized a candy consignment intended for sale.

Stringent action would be taken against those found using non-permitted colours, the press release said.