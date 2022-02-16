Caravan couple interact with Tourism Minister

German family that has covered 90 countries recalls Kerala experience

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday spoke to the German couple Tobar and Mihi who are exploring Kerala on a caravan with their two children. The Tourism department has shared the reel of the talk in the Instagram page of Kerala Tourism. The couple, who began their journey 12 years ago and covered 90 countries, reached India in August 2021.

During the chat with the Minister, Tobar, a software engineer, termed the hill station Munnar a place next to heaven. Tobar and his family who were on their way to north Kerala said Kerala was a place where caravan tourism had more potential. The family of four travelling the world on an old Mercedes 911 shared their experiences in Kerala with the Minister.

Mr. Riyas extended all the help to the couple to explore the unexplored destinations across the State.