Capturing life on lens

A picture speaks a thousand words, they say. Then the 300-odd photos and videos by 150-odd photo and video journalists should have volumes to tell.

‘Signs’, the photo-video exhibition organised at Thekkinkadu maidan here in connection with State conference of KUWJ (Kerala Union of Working Journalists), provides glimpses into a cross-section of society.

Selected photos and videos, which were published between October 2017 and November 2019, are on display at the exhibition. There are cartoons and caricatures also.

From the tragic scenes of the devastating floods to agitations that took place in the State and various moments of newsmakers, each frame immortalises many memories. The hysteric crowd that waves at the elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran retuning in a lorry after the opening ceremony of the Thrissur pooram, is the first picture in the exhibition.

Preventive measures against the Nipah virus showed the State’s successful alertness against the spread of the deadly virus. A photograph of a skinny elderly man lying in a hospital bed with both legs and hands tied to the cot pricks your heart.

There are captive mix of landscapes, candid urban shots, and videos that enthral the huge crowds that throng the exhibition.

The exhibition will conclude along with the State conference on Sunday.