Captured tiger shifted to Thrissur zoo

The animal was caught from Vellarippalam

Officials of the North Wayanad forest division on Saturday shifted a tiger captured from a human habitat at Vellarippalam in the district to the Thrissur zoo.

The tiger, aged about 10 years, which triggered panic among local residents at Ozhakkody, Muthirery, and Makkikolly under the forest division, was captured on Wednesday.

Under observation

The animal, identified as a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, was under observation at the forest Inspection bungalow at Thirunelly.

The predator was shifted to the zoo after it was found that the animal was not fit for release in the wild as it had lost its canine teeth, North Wayanad divisional forest officer Remesh Bishnoy said.

The animal was shifted in a wildlife ambulance around 12 a.m. from Thirunelly and it was handed over to the zoo authorities at 10 a.m. following the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.

Apart from a team of forest officials, two veterinarians and a wildlife biologist also accompanied the big cat.