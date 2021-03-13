Captured tiger shifted to Thrissur zoo

Officials of the North Wayanad forest division on Saturday shifted a tiger captured from a human habitat at Vellarippalam in the district to the Thrissur zoo.
The tiger, aged about 10 years, which triggered panic among local residents at Ozhakkody, Muthirery, and Makkikolly under the forest division, was captured on Wednesday.
Under observation
The animal, identified as a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, was under observation at the forest Inspection bungalow at Thirunelly.
The predator was shifted to the zoo after it was found that the animal was not fit for release in the wild as it had lost its canine teeth, North Wayanad divisional forest officer Remesh Bishnoy said.
The animal was shifted in a wildlife ambulance around 12 a.m. from Thirunelly and it was handed over to the zoo authorities at 10 a.m. following the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.
Apart from a team of forest officials, two veterinarians and a wildlife biologist also accompanied the big cat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath