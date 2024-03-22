March 22, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

The tiger that had left residents near the forest fringes at Adakkathodu at Kelakam in Kannur panic-stricken died on Thursday following its capture by the Forest department.

After over two weeks of search, the tiger, approximately two years old, had been tranquillized and caught from Ward 6 at Kariankappu around 3.30 p.m on Thursday. Forest officials, including veterinarians Raju and Arun Sathyan, used chemical immobilisation to capture the weakened animal, which reportedly bore injuries from porcupine encounters on its face. The animal had been transferred to the facility at the Kannavam forest range office for treatment.

Continuous reports of a tiger roaming the area had prompted the Forest department to form a committee under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s guidelines. Initially suspected to be a big leopard, the animal’s presence was confirmed by a resident’s video.

Subsequently, four cages were set up in the area. A team of 60 forest personnel from the Kannur forest division, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Rapid Response Force from Wayanad was set up to catch the tiger following the committee’s recommendation.

Second death

This is the second time a tiger’s death is being reported from Kannur after being captured by the Forest department. Earlier this year in February, a 10-year-old tiger fell victim to a snare intended for wild pigs in a private farm in the Kottiyur Panniyamala area. Suffering severe injuries, the tiger died shortly after being tranquilised by Forest department veterinarians while en route to the zoo in Thrissur.