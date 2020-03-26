Capital witnesses fewer violations of lockdown

The State capital, which has largely accustomed itself to the lockdown that completed three days on Thursday, witnessed comparatively fewer violations of the restrictions imposed on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The City police, which tightened restrictions to prevent unnecessary travel, registered 134 cases and arrested 137 persons for violating the lockdown. As many as 85 two-wheelers, 19 autorickshaws and 13 cars were also confiscated. While the vehicles were returned to the owners after serving notices, their registration would be cancelled in case of repeated offence, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

Cases were registered against motorists who did not possess passes meant for essential services or the self-declaration forms. Among them were those who falsely claimed to be government employees.

While the police adopted aggressive steps to discourage the public from stepping out of their homes, there were complaints of high-handedness by the police. The Sreekaryam police was accused of manhandling a man, who transported his wife, a doctor, to her hospital.

Collector K. Gopalakrishnan and Mr. Upadhyay conducted inspections at various places, including the Chala bazaar and Peroorkada, to ensure that people refrained from crowding and traders did not overcharge customers.

The city Corporation launched its first community kitchen at the Thycaud Model LP school. Mayor K. Sreekumar inaugurated the facility. Steps were afoot to commence community kitchens at the Manacaud LP school and the Cotton Hill school.

Register for food

Those requiring food to be supplied to them have been advised to register in the Smart Trivandrum mobile app through the COVID link, through www.covid19tvm. com or by contacting 94964 34448, 94964 34449 or 94964 34450.

The Kerala Police have also commenced food supply for the needy in the district.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who convened a review meeting, called for steps to mitigate the fallout of the suspension of liquor sales in the State. He instructed the district administration to assist those who were likely to suffer from health problems under the circumstances.

One held with IMFL

The excise officials arrested one person with alleged possession of 11.8 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) at Karakkonam late on Wednesday. The accused, Saleem, 50, of Pullantheri, is suspected to have smuggled nearly 50 bottles of liquor from Tamil Nadu.

Excise officials confiscated 500 litres of ‘koda’ (non-distilled spirit) from Neyyattinkara on Thursday and registered a case against Ashokan, 52, of Athiyannoor.