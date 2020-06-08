Kerala

Capital set to become first ‘Pachathuruthu’ district

Haritha Mission to set up 226 such mini-forests by June 30

Thiruvananthapuram is set to become the first ‘Pachathuruthu’ (green islet) district in the State by the end of the month.

The afforestation programme is being spearheaded by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with local self-government institutions across the State.

As many as 153 ‘Pachathuruthu’ have been created in 78 local bodies in the district so far.

The Mission is aiming to set up 226 such mini-forests within June 30.

While 27.85 acres of land had been utilised for creating 124 ‘Pachathuruthu’, another 3.25 acres were dedicated to establish 29 of such plantations in the district on the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5. As many as 10,788 saplings of various plant species are being cultivated on these plots.

Karavaram grama panchayat, which has created 19 such green covers in its 18 wards, had earned the recognition of becoming the first ‘Pachathuruthu’ panchayat in the district.

First for police

Bagging yet another laurel for the district, the Pangode police created the first ‘Pachathuruthu’ to be developed on the compound of a police station in the State. Christened ‘Rananganam’, the mini-forest was developed on 30 cents of land adjacent to the police outpost.

