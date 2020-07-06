Capital in a vulnerable position, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, briefing media, said here on Monday that the government had decided to impose triple lockdown in the city Corporation limits as the steady increase in cases acquired from the community could have serious consequences, including “community transmission”.
He said the capital city was especially in a vulnerable position because of the presence of many government offices and the Secretariat, which was visited daily by people from all across the State, who could unknowingly transmit the infection far and wide.
Proximity to T.N.
Being the border district to Tamil Nadu did not help at all as several people travelled across the border every day for work or health care.
One fish vendor in Poonthura alone has been confirmed as having transmitted the disease to nine people and possibly many more, he said. Mr. Vijayan said that till May 3, the capital district had only 17 COVID-19 cases, of which 12 were imported ones. Since May 4, the district has had 277 positive cases, of which 61 have been cases of local transmission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath