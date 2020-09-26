Capital hits the 1,000 mark

1,050 cases on Saturday, surge validates district-specific projections

The capital crossed the four-figure mark for the first time in COVID-19 daily caseload on Saturday with 1,050 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the last 24 hours.

The current surge validated the district-specific projections of active cases by the government that prompted the district administration to evolve an action plan last month. However, the district remained on the edge with Health authorities unable to forecast if the epidemic would peak in the near future.

The worsening pandemic crisis threatened to saturate the existing medical facilities, forcing the government to encourage home care of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The number of active cases reached 9,519, while 373 people tested negative on the day.

Among the fresh cases, 871 have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, while the source of infection of 152 others was unknown. While three of the newly diagnosed patients came from other States, another person came from abroad. Twenty two health workers were also among those infected.

Two more people, who hailed from Aruvikkara and Ottasekharamangalam, succumbed to COVID-19, taking the district’s COVID-19 death toll to 201. The newly diagnosed people included 137 people aged above 60 years and 123 children aged below 15 years.

Nine police officers attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp in Peroorkada tested positive on the day. The COVID-19 situation also continued to affect the functioning of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services with four fire force personnel attached to the Attingal fire station being diagnosed with COVID-19, taking the total number of infected personnel there to 13. The situation has prompted the authorities to close the fire station down temporarily.

The district administration declared containment zones at Chootayil in Kilimanoor grama panchayat; Koduvazhanoor (Valiyavila, Plavila and Meenthangi areas) in Pulimath grama panchayat; Kallikadu in Kallikkadu grama panchayat; Marayamuttom (Vellikuzhi area) in Perumkadavila grama panchayat; Kalumugham in Thirupuram grama panchayat; Vanchiyoor (Cherukulam colony area), Thuruthummoola (Vettikonam area) and Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Containment zones were withdrawn in Chamavila in Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Mylam in Aruvikkara grama panchayat; Nadayara, Muttapalam, Palayamkunnu, Mutthana, Panchayat office and Valiyavila in Chemmaruthy grama panchayat; Thoppuvila in Ottur grama panchayat; Sreekaryam (Ambedkar Nagar), Ulloor (Prasanth Nagar, Neerazhi lane and Panayil), Chellamangalam (Ayyankali Nagar), Akkulam (Ayithadi and Pulayanarkotta areas), Kanjirampara (Thozhuvancode), Valiyavila (SLRA area) and Thuruthummoola (Aduppukoottan para) in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.