Cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon to be inaugurated on Wednesday

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas to inaugurate the glass bridge and adventure tourism activities

September 05, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki.

A view of the cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the newly constructed India’s largest cantilever glass bridge and adventure park at the Wagamon hill station in Idukki on Wednesday.

According to Idukki district tourism promotion council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose, Mr. Riyas will inaugurate the glass bridge and adventure tourism activities at 5 p.m. at Wagamon Adventure Park.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman will preside over the function and Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose will be the chief guest.

According to officials, the glass bridge has been built on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model by the Idukki DTPC in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited. “At a time, 15 people can enter the glass bridge. Visitors can view Mundakayam, Koottikkal, and Kokkayar areas from the bridge. The entry fee has been fixed at ₹500 per person for the time being,” said Mr. Jose.

“The Minister will inaugurate adventure tourism activities which include a rocket ejector, giant swing, zipline, sky cycling, sky roller, free fall, bungee trampoline, 360-degree cycling, and aqua zorbing, at the adventure park,” said the official.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, District Collector Sheeba George, district panchayat president K.T. Binu, Mr. Jose, and Bharat Mata Ventures managing director Jomy Poonoly will be among those attending the function.

