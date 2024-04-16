Candidates from north Malabar shine in Civil Services exam

April 16, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KANNUR

The academic excellence of north Malabar has reached new heights with seven candidates from the region cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exams and interviews held in 2023.

Annie George, a native of Alakode in Kannur, achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 93rd rank in her first attempt. Expressing her excitement, she said, “Though I was hopeful, I never expected to fare in ranks, especially considering that it was my first attempt. I feel on top of the world and excited.”

Inspired by interviews of successful candidates and service personnel, Annie pursued her dream of cracking the Civil Services examination after completing her postgraduation in Zoology from the Kariavattom Campus of the University of Kerala.

Annie thanked her father, a retired panchayat assistant director, and her mother, a school teacher, for their unwavering support and motivation.

Other successful candidates from Kannur include Shilja Jose from Ambayathode and K. Sayanth from Thalassery, who secured 529th and 701th ranks respectively.

In Kasaragod, Rahul Raghavan, son of M. Raghavan, a ration shop owner near Uduma LP School, and T. Chintamani, a staff nurse at Uduma PHC, secured the 714th rank.

Other successful candidates from Kasaragod include Anusha R. Chandran from Odayanchal in Kanhangad (791st rank), Sooraj R.K. from Beeranthbail (843rd rank), and Kajal Raju from Nileswaram (956th rank).