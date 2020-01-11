Kerala

Cancer Care Board to be formed in State

It will evolve a protocol for cancer care

A Cancer Care Board will be instituted to coordinate cancer prevention and treatment in the State, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior officials at the Minister’s chamber on Saturday.

The Cancer Care Board, which will come into being as part of the Cancer Strategy Action Plan of the State government, will coordinate the cancer care facilities that existed in the three State-run cancer centres, medical colleges, other government hospitals and private hospitals across Kerala. The board would be mandated with evolving a protocol for cancer care, the Minister said.

State-level panel

It would have a State-level committee chaired by the Health Minister and comprising the Principal Secretary of Health, and Directors of the Regional Cancer Centres, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education, and globally renowned cancer care experts as its members.

Subcommittees

Subcommittees would also be formed under the State-level committee to oversee various activities including cancer prevention, treatment, and procurement of drugs and medical equipment.

The Cancer Care Coard would also have district-level committees, chaired by the District Medical Officers, Ms. Shylaja said.

