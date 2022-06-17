Call to stop construction work around sculpture at Payambalam

Kerala Chitrakala Parishad, Kannur, has threatened to go on a State-wide protest demanding the immediate suspension of construction activities taken up as part of a tourism project above the sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman on Payyambalam beach.

Parishad president Col. Suresan submitted a petition to District Collector S. Chandrasekar, Mayor T.O Mohanan and District Tourism Promotion Council secretary, alleging that construction around the sculpture amounted to insulting the renowned sculptor.

Besides dumping metals on the landscape sculpture, towers are being constructed over it for a ropeway project, the petition said.

Mr. Suresan warned that the Parishad would launch a protest involving artists from across the State, if the authorities failed to address the issue.