Call to focus on neglected diseases

October 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a world where neglected diseases have the potential to become pandemics, it is very critical for India and Africa to control them effectively as all of these diseases occur in Asia and Africa, according to Krishna M. Ella, executive chairman, Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Delivering the Foundation Day lecture at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology here on Friday, Dr Ella said it was significant to note that in vaccine national security, India was on par with the US and Europe. And India’s clinical trials on Covid-19 vaccines were the world’s largest, next to the US.

Dr Ella, who is also chairman, Research Council, CSIR-NIIST, said Bharat Biotech was the first one to isolate Chickungunya virus infection through indigenously developed vaccine when it spread in Kerala in 2006.

Chairman and managing director, IREL, Mumbai, Deependra Singh was the Guest of Honour at the function. Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, C. Anandharamakrishnan, presided.

“The Zika virus spread from Madagascar to Brazil. We made a global pattern of it. Now we are doing phase-3 efficacy trials in Philippines, Thailand, Columbia and Guatemala,” said Dr Ella.

Dr Ella noted that the entire emerging markets depended on Indian vaccines and India was the third country in the world to complete efficacy trial.

Observing that innovation is the key for the future, Dr Ella said creating an ecosystem for youngsters in the country was vital, as a combination of skill sets and knowledge made the difference.

According to him, Indians are creating unicorns globally and Indians dominate the list of non-US born unicorn founders in the US. Dr Ella stressed that the keys for India’s next century innovation included stable economy, digitalisation, infrastructure, evolving, and changing of ecosystem.

He also inaugurated the Food Architecture Lab of CSIR-NIIST and released the annual report of the institute.

MoUs signed by CSIR-NIIST with NIF-India and Vibha Vani, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Peekay Steels, MKN Bricks and Blue Metals (P) Ltd, Hydronest and Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering were exchanged at the function.

The gold medal for the best PhD Thesis and merit awards for students were distributed on the occasion. NIIST employees who completed 25 years of service and retired employees of 2022-23 were also felicitated.