Call to boost women component of five-year plan

Increased relevance with Kudumbashree auxiliary groups: Minister

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has called on all local bodies to bring timely changes into the component focussing on improving the socio-economic status of women in the 14th five-year plan. More young women should be made part of the preparation and implementation of the women component of the plan which aims at addressing various gender-related issues.

The Minister said thoughts in this direction have increased relevance at a time when Kudumbashree auxiliary groups for young women have been formed. At the local body level, systems including gender resource center, community women facilitator, gender desks and jagratha committees have to be formed. Resource centres will be formed at the district, grama panchayat and block panchayat levels for guiding and co-ordinating gender-related activities and projects between the various departments, local bodies and other agencies.

Gender desks have to be formed at the high-school and higher-secondary levels for gender sensitisation programmes to impart education with a gender perspective to all students, for counselling and addressing complaints, he said.

Jagratha samithis will function at the ward level and the local body level to prevent violence against women and children and address such complaints. By bringing about timely changes in the women component of the five-year plan, women-friendly Nava Keralam will become a reality, said Mr. Govindan.