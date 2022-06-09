Calicut varsity to increase intake to UG, PG courses

New data centre to be set up; committee to be formed to revise syllabus

New data centre to be set up; committee to be formed to revise syllabus

The University of Calicut has decided to proportionally increase the intake of students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in its affiliated colleges by up to 20% this academic year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Syndicate held on the university campus on Thursday. Colleges with good infrastructure will get the maximum number of seats. A committee will be formed to revise the syllabus of various courses. Workshops for teachers will be held from this month.

In the wake of the recent fire at the data centre of the varsity, the engineering section will be asked to set up a new facility with scientific security systems in place.

The university will implement the Kerala Self-Financing College Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees (Appointment and Conditions of Service), Act, 2021, in its affiliated colleges.

Termination

The Syndicate approved the proposal to terminate G. Radhakrishna Pillai, Assistant Professor, Department of Life Sciences, on the charge of hiding his overseas Indian citizenship.

P.V. Valsaraj, former Dean, Students’ Welfare, will be appointed as a full-time Additional Director for the Institute of Tribal Studies and Research at Chethalayam in Wayanad. This is based on the report of a committee that proposed steps to improve the situation there.

P. Manoharan will be appointed as liaison officer for the university in the State capital. Mr. Manoharan is right now the liaison officer for institutions such as Kannur University and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University. P. Rasheed Ahammed, UDF-aligned member, expressed his dissent on the decisions.

A four-member team will be appointed to explore the possibility of setting up distance education centres of the university abroad. This is in the wake of the University Grants Commission’s move to allow universities that have been given ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council to start centres in foreign countries. K.K. Haneefa, Tom K. Thomas, Ugin Morely, and Mr. Ahammed will be the committee members.

A six-lane road will be built from the widened national highway to the university administrative block. A flyover too will be constructed. The Syndicate approved a proposal from the road construction company for the purpose.