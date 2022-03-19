Calicut varsity plans early admissions to PG, integrated PG courses this time

The integrated courses are M.Sc in Physics, Chemistry, Bioscience and M.A. in Development Studies

The integrated courses are M.Sc in Physics, Chemistry, Bioscience and M.A. in Development Studies

The University of Calicut is planning to start early admissions to the four newly-launched integrated postgraduate (PG) courses as well as the 44 regular PG courses on its campus.

According to sources, applications for the entrance tests to these courses will be invited by this month-end. Final-year undergraduate students can apply for the PG courses and Plus Two students can apply for the integrated PG courses. The integrated courses were launched in 2021. The sources said that the entrance tests would be held on May 21 and 22. They said that other universities too are holding similar tests for two days.

Last year, the university took 14 days to hold the PG entrance exams. To finish it fast this time, the courses will be divided into four clusters and the two-day exams would be held in four sessions. The officials are planning to announce the results to coincide with the results of undergraduate courses and Plus Two courses. This would help them start the classes early.

Meanwhile, the university Syndicate has approved the estimated plan for the first phase of construction of an academic block and hostel for the integrated PG courses. It is expected to cost ₹76 crore. The engineering section has been asked to prepare a master plan. The integrated courses are M.Sc in Physics, Chemistry, Bioscience and M.A. in Development Studies.