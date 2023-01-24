Calicut varsity launches software to add NSS grace marks

January 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has launched a new software to include grace marks granted to students for participating in works under the National Service Scheme (NSS).

M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor, opened the new system on Tuesday. According to a release, as many as 13,000 students in colleges and university departments will benefit from the software developed by the university computer centre.

The students will now be able to add their marks through a portal. The authorities said the software would be developed in the future in such a way that the grace marks granted for arts and sports activities too could be added in a similar way.

Earlier, students had to wait for months and often years to include their NSS grace marks. The staff at the Pareeksha Bhavan had to work for around two months for the job too. Now, students will have to type their register number on their college website to go to the category section. Either the college Principal or the NSS officer in-charge can add the mark themselves.

The list of students who have been granted grace marks will be made available at the university headquarters online. The list will be examined by the university authorities. Subsequently, students can see them added in the portal. They can then decide which exam result the marks should be added to. The university authorities will examine it again and approve it. Subsequently, students will get a grace card.