Kerala

CAG report on 2020-21 accounts tabled in Kerala Assembly

The State’s tax revenue dipped to ₹59,221.24 crore in 2020-21 from ₹66,724.19 crore in 2019-20, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report detailing the State’s annual accounts for 2020-21, giving an indication of how COVID-19 impacted State finances that year.

The State's own tax revenue slipped from ₹50,323.14 crore in 2019-20 to ₹47,660.84 crore in 2020-21, and non-tax revenue from ₹12,265.22 crore to ₹7,327.31 crore, according to the report tabled in the State Assembly. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) decreased by 7.94% between 2019-20 and 2020-21, while revenue receipts increased by 8.19%. Total revenue receipts stood at ₹97,616.83 crore which included grants-in-aid and contributions to the tune of ₹31,068.28 crore.

State GST collection dips

Revenue expenditure increased from ₹1,04,719.92 crore to ₹1,23,446.33 crore (17.89%) between 2019-20 and 2020-21. The fiscal deficit stood at 5.4% of GSDP in 2020-21, it noted. In 2020-21, the State Goods and Services Tax collection was ₹20,028.31 crore compared to ₹20,446.95 crore in 2019-20, registering a decrease of ₹418.64 crore (2.05%).

In the report on the 2020-21 Finance Accounts, the CAG also noted “off-budget borrowings” of ₹669.05 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and ₹8,604.19 crore through Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd. (KSSPL). These liabilities were in addition to the Budget liabilities of ₹3,08,386.01 crore as on March 31, 2021, the CAG noted.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2022 7:15:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cag-report-on-2020-21-accounts-tabled-in-kerala-assembly/article65237816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY