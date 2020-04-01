Cabinet nod for salary challenge

The Cabinet has given the go ahead for ‘salary challenge’ for State government employees.
The Cabinet that was in session on Tuesday, decided to collect one month’s salary from government employees compulsorily to meet the financial burden incurred by the spread of COVID-19. The funds would be routed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Ministers would contribute ₹1 lakh each to the fund.
A final decision on the mode of implementing salary challenge will be made after eliciting the response of the employees, sources said.
Earlier the government had announced a similar challenge to meet the fiscal exigency during the floods and about 80% employees responded positively for contributing a month’s salary in instalments.
